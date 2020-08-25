Jacob Blake's father says his son has '8 holes' in his body and is paralysed from the waist down

Incident Response/Reuters Jacob Blake lies in the street after the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot him on Sunday.

Jacob Blake was shot at least seven times by the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday after officers were called to investigate a “domestic incident.”

Blake was rushed to a Milwaukee hospital, where he underwent surgery to save his life.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday that his son was paralysed from the waist down.

Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday that his son had “eight holes” in his body and was paralysed from the waist down. He said doctors didn’t yet know whether the injury is permanent.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father told the newspaper. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

After the shooting, Blake was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee, where he underwent surgery to save his life. The Kenosha Police Department has said the officers were responding to a “domestic incident.”Footage of the shooting circulated on social media on Sunday, sparking frustration and outrage as protesters rallied in downtown Kenosha.

The protests continued in Kenosha on Monday and erupted in other cities like New York, Washington, DC, and Minneapolis, where police officers killed George Floyd in May.

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Ben Crump, a civil-rights attorney representing the Blake family, said Blake’s loved ones were “relieved that he is in stable condition.”

“However, he’s still in intensive care,” Crump said. “And he’s still facing more surgeries in the near future.”

“It seems yet again… we have police officers who are using excessive unnecessary force and shooting an unarmed black man in America.” Jacob Blake’s attorney discusses the new video that has sparked calls for justice 3 months after George Floyd's death. https://t.co/hru21adwue pic.twitter.com/oHzc80gUMd — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 25, 2020

The elder Blake blamed police officers for the unrest in Kenosha, telling the Sun-Times that they were “the flint as well as the gasoline.”

“Those police officers that shot my son like a dog in the street are responsible for everything that has happened in the city of Kenosha,” he told the newspaper. “My son is not responsible for it. My son didn’t have a weapon. He didn’t have a gun.”

