Jacob Blake's 3 sons were in the back of the car when police shot him. A friend said it was one of the boys' birthdays.

A police officer grabs at Blake's shirt as Blake goes to get in his car in this still taken from a social media video.

Three kids sat in the back of Jacob Blake’s car while Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shot at him seven times, according to Blake’s attorney Ben Crump.

One of the kids was celebrating a birthday, a man who identified as Blake’s friend told a local news reporter.

Blake is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

Jacob Blake, a Black man Wisconsin police shot at least seven times in the back on Sunday, had his kids in the car. One of them was reportedly celebrating a birthday.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media Monday show Blake walking away slowly from police officers and attempting to get in a car. One of the officers, pointing a gun directly at Blake, can be seen extending his arm to grab onto Blake’s T-shirt from behind. Seconds later, as Blake remains facing away from the officers and appears to be entering the car, seven shots can be heard.

Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Blake’s family, said in a tweet that the man’s three sons were in the car during the shooting.

“They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever,” Crump tweeted.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

“It was his son’s birthday. His son was in the car with him when he got shot,” a man identified as Blake’s friend told local news reporter Chernéy Amhara.

This man is friend’s with #JacobBlake and he said Blake had just left his house before the shooting, he also tells me it was Blake’s sons birthday, and his son was in the car with him. The child, watched as his dad was shot by police… on his birthday. #kenoshawisconsin pic.twitter.com/C7xj1EHyK4 — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) August 24, 2020

Blake is in a Milwaukee hospital in stable condition, according to reports. His brother told a local news reporter that Blake had surgery and stayed in the intensive-care unit.

#UPDATE: Jacob Blake’s brother tells me Jacob is still fighting for his life. He says he just got out of surgery and is in the ICU. He also says while they don’t excuse @KenoshaPolice’s actions, Jacob’s mom urges protesters remain peaceful in #Kenosha. @tmj4 #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/1pKODnOI2b — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. People close to Blake and social media users nationwide are saying that the police could have used a deescalation technique instead of shooting him.

“They were called here, which could have easily been deescalated. It could have been deescalated,” Blake’s friend told Amhara. “I see him getting in his car, but you guys got Tasers. You could have Tased him. You could have found any other tactic.”

“He wasn’t a threat to nobody,” Blake’s friend added.

Protests erupted in Wisconsin shortly after the shooting on Sunday, local news outlet WTMJ-TV reported, adding that some dumpsters had been set on fire. Protesters continued to demonstrate despite a police-enacted curfew that had been in effect until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

In a statement, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said elected officials “have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating the shooting and added that the officer who shot Blake is on administrative leave. The Kenosha Police Department, the unit the officer is a part of, declined to comment on the incident to Insider.

