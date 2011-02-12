JackThreads, Thrillist's Gilt Groupe For Dudes, Is Crushing It

JackThreads founder Jason Ross

Photo: JackThreads / Thrillist

Thrillist, the email newsletter for dudes, acquired e-commerce startup JackThreads last year as a way to grow its revenues beyond advertising and sponsorships.It’s working.



JackThreads — a sort of “Gilt Groupe for dudes” — is now a 30-person operation, led by founder Jason Ross, who splits his time between New York, where Thrillist is based, and Columbus, OH, where JackThreads is based.

JackThreads is growing about 20% month-over-month, Ross tells us, and now has 600,000 members, up from about 150,000 when it joined with Thrillist last summer.

And the site’s gross revenues could reach $15 million to $20 million this year, we hear.

That suggests that Thrillist’s e-commerce business could eventually — perhaps within a year or two — become bigger than its advertising and sponsorship business.

A good deal, indeed.

And precisely why many media companies will be looking at members-only deals (à la Gilt Groupe) or local deals (à la Groupon) to drive new business. In Thrillist’s case, it’s doing both.

Photo: JackThreads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.