The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Objectively The Worst Team In Recent NFL History

It’s official. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the worst NFL team in at least 24 years.

The advanced statistics site Football Outsiders published a new set of data going into Week Five, and the Jaguars have the worst DVOA (a stat that measure a team’s overall efficiency) of any team they’ve ever tracked through four weeks.

According to Football Outsiders, the Jaguars are 83% worse than the average NFL team.

Some of the ugly stats:

They’re ranked 32nd out of 32 teams in passing offence, 31st in rushing offence, 30th in passing defence, and 29th in rushing defence.

The gap between them and the 31st-ranked passing team as is large as the gap between the 31st-ranked passing team and the 5th-ranked passing team.

The computer simulations give them a 7.4% chance to go 0-16, and a 0.0% chance of making the playoffs.

They have scored less total points (31) than Denver averages per game (44).

There’s a reason people think the Broncos-Jags game will have the largest point spread in team history.

