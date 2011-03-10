Jaguars Holding Contest For Fans To Be Featured On Tickets

Photo: Jaguars.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars have come up with a unique gimmick to sell tickets for next season (if there even is one). The team is holding a contest on its Web site and will select 10 winners to appear on its general bowl season tickets.Fans are required to explain why they should be on the ticket and upload a photograph displaying their Jaguars’ pride.



Oh, and they must provide their contact information, which just might come in handy for the Jaguars.

20 finalists will be selected and posted on the Jaguars’ Web site where fans will have the opportunity to vote for 10 winners.

Traditionally, teams have showcased their best players on their tickets, but evidently Maurice-Jones Drew doesn’t have enough clout — the Jaguars ranked 24th in attendance last season.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.