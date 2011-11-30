The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Being Sold To Entrepreneur Shahid Khan

The Jacksonville Jaguars are being sold, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.



The buyer is Shahid Khan — a Pakistanti-born entrepreneur who owns the auto parts manufacturing company Flex-N-Gate, according to Peter King.

Khan tried and failed to buy the St. Louis Rams last year.

Chris Mortensen reports that the team is “set to remain in Jacksonville.”

The Jags are having a crazy day — they fired coach Jack Del Rio this morning and then extended the contract of the GM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.