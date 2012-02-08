The Jacksonville Jaguars New Mustachioed Owner Is Selling This $112 Million Yacht

Photo: Super Yachts

New Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan made waves last week and it had nothing to do with his cartoonish mustache.Khan put his giant yacht on the market for a little more than $112 million (via The Big Lead).



The boat claims to have enough room for 12 people to sleep in, but we would venture to guess you could squeeze a few more into the 220 foot aquatic palace.

(All photos were made available to us by Super Yachts)

