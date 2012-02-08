The Jacksonville Jaguars New Mustachioed Owner Is Selling This $112 Million Yacht

New Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan made waves last week and it had nothing to do with his cartoonish mustache.Khan put his giant yacht on the market for a little more than $112 million (via The Big Lead).

The boat claims to have enough room for 12 people to sleep in, but we would venture to guess you could squeeze a few more into the 220 foot aquatic palace.

Breakfast nook with beautiful views

The main level looks like a luxury hotel

The back end of the 200 foot boat

State of the art control room

A swanky bar area

You can still do all your work while at sea

Large living room

Khan isn't the only owner of a sorry sack NFL franchise who owns a massive yacht

