The Jacksonville Jaguars Offer Fans Free Beer In Ticket Promotion

The Jacksonville Jaguars are running a ticket promotion where fans get two free beers when they buy a ticket to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL has antiquated blackout rules where a game cannot be shown on television in a local market if it’s not sold out 72 hours before game time. The Jaguars haven’t had a blackout in years and promised before the season that they’d sell out all eight home games.

But they also haven’t been this bad and this hopeless.

The promotion:

As far as innovative marketing goes, free beer is as tried-and-true as it gets.

