The Jacksonville Jaguars Offer Fans Free Beer In Ticket Promotion

The Jacksonville Jaguars are running a ticket promotion where fans get two free beers when they buy a ticket to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The NFL has antiquated blackout rules where a game cannot be shown on television in a local market if it’s not sold out 72 hours before game time. The Jaguars haven’t had a blackout in years and promised before the season that they’d sell out all eight home games.
But they also haven’t been this bad and this hopeless.
The promotion:
2 free drinks for next 2 hrs w/ #INDvsJAX ticket purchase(starting @$45, 21+ for beer). #DrinksOnUs from @BudLight: http://t.co/swklpUJOrY
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) September 26, 2013
As far as innovative marketing goes, free beer is as tried-and-true as it gets.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.