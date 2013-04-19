Jacksonville Jaguars New Nike Uniforms Sound Like They Will Be A Trainwreck

New information has leaked about what the Jacksonville Jaguars new uniforms will look like. And if the information is correct, it sounds like they will be as awful as the team that will wear them.



Last month, an image leaked of what appears to be a new replica Jaguars jersey (see below). Paul Lukas of ESPN.com and Uni-Watch.com spoke with a source that verified the authenticity of the image and provided some more details…

The helmet will be two-toned, starting out as gold in the front and then “fading” into black on the back.

The helmet will also have an oversized logo, possibly similar to what Boise State has on their helmets.

The uniforms will be based on military uniforms and will have the players names on the front just below the Jaguars patch on the chest.

The sleeves will have a pattern that includes four different colours, including black, chrome, teal, and gold.

What a mess.

Lukas did add a disclaimer that he has yet to verify the information. But when Nike took over the NFL’s uniforms a year ago, there was a general fear that the entire league would end up looking like the Oregon Ducks. And now it looks like Nike will indeed try to rebrand the entire NFL, even if it is just one team at a time.

Apparent leak of new Jags jersey, too: twitter.com/UniWatch/statu… — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 19, 2013

