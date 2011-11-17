HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Sprawling Estate In Scenic Jackson Hole Is On Sale For $29.5 Million

Meredith Galante
Teton Village, WY estate

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

This 23,000 square foot home designed by architect Jonathan Foote in Teton Village, Wyoming is on sale for $29.5 million. The home is nestled at the bottom of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on nearly 11 acres of land.The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half baths. The home’s grander aspects include a 12-seat theatre, a 4,000 bottle wine cellar, and an elevator.

Driving up to the house, through the gates, this is your view

The property has beautifully manicured landscaping

The entrance to the home has a great lamp post and intricate details on the railings

The wine cellar holds 4,000 bottles

The foyer has two cute nooks to sit in

We love the vaulted ceilings in the living room

The room has enough space for three couches!

The wood in the dining area makes it feel very cozy

The house is perfect for hosting with the large open floor plan

The home office has a lot of light and storage space

The master bedroom has very high ceilings

The den has a stone fireplace and great floor to ceiling windows

We love the mixture of stone and wood throughout the house

The previous owners really must have loved trees

The bridge adds a lot of character to the house

The house is one of a kind in its design

