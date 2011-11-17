HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Sprawling Estate In Scenic Jackson Hole Is On Sale For $29.5 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

This 23,000 square foot home designed by architect Jonathan Foote in Teton Village, Wyoming is on sale for $29.5 million. The home is nestled at the bottom of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on nearly 11 acres of land.The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half baths. The home’s grander aspects include a 12-seat theatre, a 4,000 bottle wine cellar, and an elevator.



