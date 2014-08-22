JACKSON HOLE: Here's The Program Schedule For The Kansas City Fed's Economic Policy Symposium

The Kansas City Fed’s annual Economic Policy Symposium kicked off on Thursday.

For many, the main event will be the appearance of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who will offer opening remarks at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Other heavy hitters at the event include European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Here’s the full schedule via the Kansas City Fed.

