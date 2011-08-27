Photos To Make You Insanely Jealous Of All The Economists In Jackson Hole This Weekend

This weekend Ben Bernanke and the world’s central bankers convene at the annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



But when they’re not busy attending (or giving) speeches, or participating on discussion panels, the economists can choose from many other fun activities.

So we’ve decided to live vicariously through them and take you on a tour of the Grand Tetons showing all of the exciting things to do there.

