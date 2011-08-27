Photos To Make You Insanely Jealous Of All The Economists In Jackson Hole This Weekend

This weekend Ben Bernanke and the world’s central bankers convene at the annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
But when they’re not busy attending (or giving) speeches, or participating on discussion panels, the economists can choose from many other fun activities.
So we’ve decided to live vicariously through them and take you on a tour of the Grand Tetons showing all of the exciting things to do there.
Jackson Hole is known for its wildlife, especially elk herds. The Kansas City Fed (that's president Thomas Hoenig) sponsors the annual event. He said growth is slow, but there's not a recession.
Jackson Hole's rivers offer fantastic fly fishing. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke, spoke at the event.
Whitewater rafting is available on the Snake River. John Lipsky, the first deputy managing director of the IMF is in Jackson Hole this weekend.
Golf on the the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club course is stunning. Bill Clinton played there in '95. Jacob Frankel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, is at the Symposium.
In the winter time, Jackson Hole Ski Resort offers skiing. IMF chief Christine Lagarde will participate on a panel about setting policy priorities for long-run growth in Jackson Hole.
Maybe Jean-Claude Trichet will spot a hawk on his trip. The ECB President is expected to speak on Saturday.
Here Trichet looks out at the Grand Tetons from the Jackson Lake Lodge. We didn't photoshop this one.
Jackson Hole's Granite Hot Springs is an all-natural stress reliver. Ewald Novotny, governor of the Central Bank of Austria, is an attendee..
Horseback tours are available through Grand Teton Valley. Ben Bernanke brought his wife to Jackson Hole.
Jet ski on the famous Jackson Lake. Mickey Levy, the chief economist for Bank of America, is at the 2011 Symposium.
The Jackson Hole Rodeo Grounds provide fun entertainment. Stanley Fischer, the Governor of the Bank of Israel, attended the event in Jackson Hole.
A hike is a healthy and gorgeous day activity. Sebastian Mallaby, senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations, is in Jackson Hole.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.