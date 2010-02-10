Jackson Doctor's Big defence Team Includes Britney's Former Lawyer

Michael Jackson’s physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the King of Pop.



And he’s lined up a large defence team, including some lawyers with plenty of experience representing clients in high profile cases.

Amanda Bronstad of The National Law Journal has the full roster, which includes attorneys from Murray’s hometown of Houston and from around the home of the trial, Los Angeles.

From Houston: Ed Chernoff (leading the team), Matthew Alford and William Stradley, the name partners at Stradley, Chernof & Alford.

From Los Angeles: Michael Flanagan of Glendale, California’s Flanagn, Unger, Grover & McCool and Joseph Low, a solo practitioner from Long Beach.

Flanagan represented Britney Spears when she was facing misdemeanour charges of driving without a licence and also represented former L.A. Dodger Ronald Belisario who was charged with drunk driving. Low represented Murray’s former girlfriend in relation to her grand jury testimony in the Jackson case and has also represented a soldier charged with murdering an Iraqui citizen.

Murray has good odds in Low — “I haven’t lost a murder case,” Low told the NLJ.

Read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.