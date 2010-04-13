Eric Jackson: Face It, China Is The New America

Eric Jackson, President of Ironfire Capital, spoke to CNBC about the China he sees, one booming, but bound for a soft correction.



0:50 What’s going on in China is like what happened to America during and after New Deal

1:30 If China has a correction, it will be soft, rather than hard

2:20 China’s government can swiftly move to to control markets

3:50 Yahoo has intelligently worked with Alibaba to find its way into China

