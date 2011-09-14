JACKIE TAPES: J.F.K. Joked About Being Assassinated

Further revelations from Jackie Kennedy‘s just released tapes recorded nearly 50 years ago shortly after J.F.K.’s assassination. From ABC’s report:



Mrs. Kennedy said in her interviews with family friend and historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. just four months after her husband was killed that JFK once asked Princeton historian David Donald, “Would Lincoln have been as great a president if he’d lived?”

Donald reluctantly replied that it “was better for Lincoln that he died when he did,” Mrs. Kennedy recalled, rather than having his reputation tarnished by having to deal with “this almost insoluble problem” of reconstructing the South.

“And then I remember Jack saying after the Cuban Missile Crisis, when it all turned (out) so fantastically, he said, ‘Well, if anyone’s ever going to shoot me, this would be the day they should do it,'” Jacqueline Kennedy said.

“I mean it’s so strange, these things that come back,” Mrs. Kennedy mused to Schlesinger. “Because he saw then that he would be — you know, he said, it will never top this. Strange those things come back now.”

