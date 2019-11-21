The impeachment hearing room burst into applause when a Democratic congresswoman shot back at her Republican colleague that Trump 'has 5 Pinocchios on a daily basis'

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Images Rep. Jackie Speier.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, was applauded in the impeachment hearing room on Wednesday when she levied a witty comeback at Republican Rep. Mike Conaway.

Conaway had referred to a recent Washington Post fact-check that gave Democrats’ claims that the Ukraine whistleblower has a “statutory right” to immunity “three Pinocchios” out of four, a rating that amounts to “mostly false.”

Speier argued that, regardless, outing the whistleblower is a threat to their well-being.

“The end of the article does go through that and also says it’s three Pinocchios in spite of that,” Conaway interrupted.

Speier shot back: “The president of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis, so let’s not go there.”

The crowd broke out in laughter and applause.

As of October 9, President Donald Trump had made 13,435 false or misleading claims while in office, The Post reported.

.@RepSpeier: "The president of the United States has five pinocchios on a daily basis, so let's not go there." pic.twitter.com/zQ9SSNIooC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.