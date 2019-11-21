The impeachment hearing room burst into applause when a Democratic congresswoman shot back at her Republican colleague that Trump 'has 5 Pinocchios on a daily basis'

- Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, was applauded in the impeachment hearing room on Wednesday when she levied a witty retort at Republican Rep. Mike Conaway.
- Conaway had referred to a recent Washington Post fact-check that gave “three Pinocchios” to Democrats’ claims that the Ukraine whistleblower has a “statutory right” to immunity.
- Speier shot back: “The president of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis, so let’s not go there.”
Follow along with our live coverage of the hearings here.
Speier argued that, regardless, outing the whistleblower is a threat to their well-being.
“The end of the article does go through that and also says it’s three Pinocchios in spite of that,” Conaway interrupted.
The crowd broke out in laughter and applause.
As of October 9, President Donald Trump had made 13,435 false or misleading claims while in office, The Post reported.
.@RepSpeier: "The president of the United States has five pinocchios on a daily basis, so let's not go there." pic.twitter.com/zQ9SSNIooC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2019
