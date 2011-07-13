This $1.7 Million House On Jackie Robinson's Former Estate Has A Baseball-Glove Shaped Pool

Tony Manfred
jackie robinson house

Photo: www.realtor.com and commons.wikimedia.org

A Stamford, Connecticut home that sits on Jackie Robinson’s former six-acre estate is up for sale at $1.695 million.Robinson built the estate in 1955 when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. After his death it was divided into four lots.

The colonial house on 95 Cascade Road has 5,500 square feet of space and sits on 1.4 acres.

It features a private lakefront, a 4,000-bottle wine cellar, and, notably, a custom in-ground pool that’s meant to look like a baseball glove, according to the realtor.

The front of the property

The back of the house

The private lakefront

A sitting room with a piano

The 4,000-bottle wine cellar

The kitchen

The view from the kitchen

The dining room

The den with raised ceilings

A sitting room with a traditional feel

The master bedroom

The bar overlooking the backyard

One of the house's many murals

The master bathroom

The finished basement

