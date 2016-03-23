Jackie Kennedy's lookalike granddaughter is taking on the world of comedy

Rose Schlossberg is Jackie Kennedy’s 27-year-old granddaughter, and their resemblance is uncanny. While Schlossberg followed in her family’s footsteps and went to Harvard, she isn’t going into politics. Instead, she is taking on the world of comedy.

