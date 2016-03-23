Jackie Kennedy's lookalike granddaughter is taking on the world of comedy

Rose Schlossberg is Jackie Kennedy’s 27-year-old granddaughter, and their resemblance is uncanny. While Schlossberg followed in her family’s footsteps and went to Harvard, she isn’t going into politics. Instead, she is taking on the world of comedy.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin
Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.