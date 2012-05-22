Jackie Chan Says He's Retiring As An Action Star?

Photo: Getty

At the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, Jackie Chan said his latest film, “Chinese Zodiac,” would be his last outing in the action genre. The “Rush Hour” star says he’s just “too old” to let his body continue doing crazy stunts. Chan also stated that “The world is too violent now. I love fighting but I hate violence.”



“Chinese Zodiac” is the third of the “Indiana Jones”-like “God of Armour” trilogy. Chan will also direct the venture.

It seems like more than anything else, Chan wants to be taken seriously as more than an action-movie veteran. “I want to be a true actor,” the star told BBC News. “So for the last 10 years I’ve done other films like ‘The Karate Kid,’ where I’d rather play an old man.”

Chan also has a few acting role-models for the future according to the Associated Press. “Clint Eastwood— 60-70 years old, he can still move,” Chan said. “I said yes, that’s my goal. Because action stars’ life is so short. Actor’s life is very long. I want to show audiences I can act.” And TMZ reports Chan says he wants to be an Asian Robert De Niro.

But surprisingly enough, the actor has now changed his tune on his Facebook page. In an act of pure flip-floppery, Chan wrote that what he meant to say was that he needs “to do less of the life risking stunts on my movies. After all these years of doing so many stunts and breaking so many bones, I need to take better care of my body so I can keep working.”

So basically, he’ll be sitting out on making so many action movies. And Chan said not to lose hope in the possibility of revisiting his old action hits. The actor says he’s willing to participate in “Karate Kid 2” soon or a “Rush Hour 4” in five or 10 years, as long as his body cooperates.

How that second film will work without him performing any action sequences would be a real feat of genius acting. Will his character and Chris Tucker‘s Carter both have kids that work in law enforcement and need some sagely advice? Looks like we have the script for the next film Brett Ratner!

Check out the trailer for Chan’s last action film … for the time being:

