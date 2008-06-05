Jackie Chan: Segway Dealer

The AP reports that action star Jackie Chan owns a Segway dealership in Hong Kong, selling the scooters across Asia: Chan, who is from Hong Kong, said he didn’t start the business to make money but to bring the clean technology to China. He also sells the scooters in Macau, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

“This is very little money to me. I don’t rely on this to make money,” he said.



