Jackie Chan Just personalised His New Private Jet With A Dragon Livery

Martial Arts legend and actor Jackie Chan has cashed in on his fortune from his blockbuster films with a brand new private jet.



According to Shanghaiist, Chan just purchased a new Embraer Legacy 650 and had it painted in a unique dragon livery. The Legacy 650 is one of Embraer’s top of the line executive jets. Before modifications, it looks like the plane has a starting price of $29 million.

We really like the way “Jackie” is written on the tail. It looks like traditional Chinese art has merged with an Austin Powers-esque psychedelic style.

Like it or loathe it, you have to admit that this plane has a unique look. Considering this is the Year of the Dragon, it is also very appropriate.

Take a look at the plane’s first public appearance in Singapore over the weekend (YouTube via Shanghaiist):



