Jackie Chan Has Some Very Strict Rules On Board His New $30 Million Private Jet

Actor Jackie Chan recently took delivery of a rather unique Embraer Legacy 650, a private jet said to have cost $30 million.



The plane’s livery is dragon-style red and yellow, with the name “Jackie” printed on the tail in psychedelic letters.

Now we’ve learned that Chan is extremely possessive about his new toy.

According to Singaporean news site Asia One, he had two guards on duty while the plane was on display at a recent exhibition in Shanghai.

And he had the following rules while the plane was on show:

No one is to touch anything inside the plane

Those who tour the plane must remove their shoes

No one is to sit anywhere in the plane

Do not slam the door when exiting the plane

