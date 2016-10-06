Check out Jackie Chan's $20 million Embraer private jet

Jackie Chan has a new toy in his collection.

Earlier this year, the movie icon took delivery of a new Embraer Legacy 500 business jet. This is not Chan’s first private jet, nor is it his first Embraer. Chan, a brand ambassador for the Brazilian aeroplane maker, took delivery of an Embraer Legacy 650 in 2012. His new plane is the first Legacy 500 to be delivered to a Chinese customer.

“The Legacy 500 features our best-to-date technologies and it incorporates designs that maximise passenger comfort and fuel efficiency,” Marco Tulio Pellegrini, Embraer Executive Jets’ president and CEO, said in a statement.

Chan seems equally enthused about the newest addition to his fleet. “I’m so thrilled to receive this Legacy 500, a state-of-the-art executive jet,” he said in a statement.

He continued:

In the past few years, my Legacy 650 has brought me fantastic travelling experiences and great convenience, allowing me to do more acting and philanthropic works around the world. I’m sure that the performance of the new Legacy 500 will again exceed my expectations, and become a comfortable mobile home and office for me.

According to Embraer, Chan is expected to use his Legacy 650 for transoceanic flights while the Legacy 500 will be used for shorter trips. Here’s a closer look at Chan’s Embraer Legacy 500:

Jackie Chan took delivery of his first Embraer in 2012. It was a Legacy 650. YouTube/Embraer/Rafel Bergler JC's 650 is decked out in a personalised, dragon-themed paint job. YouTube/Embraer/Rafael Bergler With the Legacy 500, Jackie gets a more advanced jet than his current 650. Embraer So what is the Embraer Legacy 500? Embraer The Legacy 500 is the latest offering from Brazil's Embraer Aerospace. It's one of the largest aeroplane makers in the world and produces commercial, private, and military aircraft. Embraer Although it's known in many markets for its regional airliners, ... Flickr/Aero Icarus ... the company has worked hard over the past couple of decades to offer world-class business jets, like this large-cabin Lineage 1000. Wikimedia Commons The Legacy 500 is the company's new midsize business jet, with a range of 3,600 miles. Embraer It can carry as many as 12 passengers, but most customers go with the eight-passenger setup. Embraer It's powered by a pair of Honeywell HTF75000E turbofan engines. Each produces more than 7,000 pounds of thrust. Embraer As a result, the 500 is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 0.83 times the speed of sound and can fly as high as 45,000 feet. Embraer In the marketplace, the Legacy 500 competes against midsize jets such as the Cessna Citation Sovereign+ and the larger duo of ... Textron ... the Bombardier Challenger 300 and ... Bombardier ... the Gulfstream G280. Flickr/Magnus Eiginheer Step inside the Legacy 500 ... Embraer ... and you'll find a cavernous interior. It's also an infinitely customisable. Embraer Some go for a relaxing low-contrast look, ... Embraer ... while others go with a striking high-contrast scheme. Embraer The Legacy 500 is pressurised to an altitude of 6,000 feet. In comparison, commercial airliners are usually pressurised to an altitude of 8,000 feet. Embraer The 500's cabin features a flat floor design where many of its competitors resort to employing a deep well in the aisle to create enough room for passengers to stand up. Embraer For passengers who want to catch some shut-eye, the divan and captain's chairs can all be berthed into beds. Embraer In addition, the Legacy 500 features a bathroom in the back and is one of the only planes in its class to feature a wet galley. Embraer As expected with a jet of this calibre, it's dressed in only the finest materials. Embraer The jet's cabin can be controlled via individual touch screens or iPhone/iPad controllers. The 500 also features a high definition entertainment system and full Wi-Fi connectivity. Embraer Here's one of the plane's touch-screen controllers. Now you see it ... Embraer ... now you don't. Embraer The Legacy 500 features two 19-inch high-definition displays and up to nine personal displays at each seating position. For his jet, Chan went with a relaxed light-coloured wood decor. Notice the stone veneer in the galley. Embraer Up front, the Legacy 500 features a full-glass cockpit with a heads-up-display. Instead of the traditional control yokes, the new cockpit design features side sticks. Embraer This affords pilots more space and a clearer view of the gauges. Embraer Jackie Chan approves! Embraer The Embraer Legacy 500 entered service in 2014 and currently carries a catalogue price of $20 million. Embraer Enjoy, Jackie! Embraer

