Jackie Chan Would 'Really Like To See Some Countries Have A Disaster'

Jackie Chan, perennially suffering from foot-in-mouth disease, has

once again made controversial remarks, this time during a promotion tour in America for his newest film, “

Chinese Zodiac,” also known as “CZ12.”

Chan was asked about bilateral relations between China and the United States by a reporter, and he responded by saying China and the U.S. needed to work more closely together and that people from all around the world generally need to do a better job co-operating.

Then he said:

“Sometimes I really like to see some countries have a disaster coming, or either big tsunami, or either big earthquake. “After the big disaster coming, you see the whole world, everybody fly in to help the country, I’m so happy. No tsunami, no earthquakes, everybody nothing to do, then politics come in. You fight me, I fight you, I don’t like to see those kinds of things.”

Right then. Maybe it was merely a slip of the tongue, and he really meant to say that he likes how countries respond to disasters by coming together, not that he likes to actually see countries have tsunamis or earthquakes.

Though it is hard to tell with Chan considering his track record of saying rather inflammatory things. In 2009, he let his thoughts be known on the concept of freedom and what he thinks of Hong Kong and Taiwan:

“I’m not sure if it is good to have freedom or not. I’m really confused now. If you are too free, you are like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also chaotic.” “I’m gradually beginning to feel that we Chinese need to be controlled. If we are not being controlled, we’ll just do what we want.”

Last year he also called Hong Kong a “city of protest.”

Earlier this year Chan faced backlash for saying that “America is the most corrupt country in the world.”

Maybe only Jackie Chan knows what he means.

