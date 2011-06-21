'Jackass' Star Ryan Dunn Dies In Car Accident*

Ryan Dunn, who appeared in MTV’s “Jackass,” died in a car crash early Monday morning on Pennsylvania’s Route 322.



Another as-of-yet-unidentified person passed away in the wreck as well.

The 34-year-old earned fame and fortune as part of Bam Margera’s crew of wild men who performed insane and gross stunts.

The police did not know if alcohol played a role in the crash, but as Jalopnik’s Ray Wert notes, Dunn did post this picture on his Tumblr last night.

UPDATE: From NBC Philadelphia, “The Porsche shot through about 40 yards of trees before it hit the last one and exploded into flames, according to police. The police press release (.PDF) reads, “Preliminary investigation revealed that speed may have been a contributing factor to the accident.”

