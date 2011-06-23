'Jackass' Star Ryan Dunn Was Trashed And Going 130-140mph When He Killed Himself And Passenger

Ryan Dunn was legally drunk when his Porsche flew off a Pennsylvania road early Monday morning.



Police estimate the car was travelling 130-140 miles per hour.

The “Jackass” star and his passenger, Zach Hartwell, were killed on impact.



According to NBC Philadelphia, the driver was more than twice the legal limit.

Police chief Michael Carroll said on Wednesday that Dunn’s blood alcohol level was .196 — twice that of the state’s legal limit of .08 when he crashed his Porsche on Rt. 322 killing himself and his passenger Zach Hartwell, according to a press release from the West Goshen Police.

Earlier reports detail the wild party Dunn participated in — and possibly financed — that took place at the bar before he departed.

The revelation comes a day after Roger Ebert drew the ire of some fans for a tweet he sent. People thought the film critic was accusing Dunn of driving drunk. He said that wasn’t his intention and apologized for any offence he caused, but it now looks as though he was justified.

On Tuesday, Bam Magera gave an emotional interview about his friend’s death.



Bam Margera’s First Interview After Tragedy: MyFoxPHILLY.com

