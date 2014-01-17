'Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa' Received An Oscar Nomination

While Emma Thompson and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” were snubbed during Thursday morning’s Oscar nominations, one film that scored a nod was the latest instalment of “Jackass.”

Yes, “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” will now and forever be known as an Oscar Award nominee.

“Bad Grandpa” was nominated for best achievement in makeup and hairstyling. It’s up against “Dallas Buyers Club,” which received a total of six nominations, and “The Lone Ranger.”

The film stars an unrecognizable Johnny Knoxville as an 86-year-old man named Irving Zisman who’s taking his grandson home to his father.

Once seeing the transformation, it’s not difficult to see why the film is nominated.

Here’s what Knoxville normally looks like:

And here’s how he looks in “Bad Grandpa”:

