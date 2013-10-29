'Bad Grandpa' Takes Down 'Gravity' -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

“Gravity” was finally knocked from the top spot of the box office this weekend.

Instead, Johnny Knoxville and the boys of bad from the “Jackass” franchise had a mega weekend, surpassing estimates.

Much buzzed about “12 Years a Slave” also had an incredible run this weekend — a week before its wide release.

However, it wasn’t good news for every new addition at the box office. Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” didn’t deliver a punch worthy of its all-star cast.

Otherwise, after an awful first week in theatres, “The Fifth Estate” plummeted in week two earning $US562,000. The film, which cost an estimated $US28 million has made a total of $US4.4 million worldwide, something we’re sure WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange is pleased with.

Also out of the top 10 this week was box-office bomb, “Runner, Runner” featuring Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake. Despite its poor performance here, the film has actually fared decent abroad to bring its worldwide total to nearly $US60 million.

After seven weeks, the horror powerhouse of “Insidious Chapter 2” comes to a halt as well. For a film that cost $US5 million to make, it had a great run making $US128.9 million worldwide.

Here are this week’s winners and losers:

10. Hugh Jackman’s “Prisoners” just barely knocks the “Insidious” sequel out of a top spot with $US1 million in week six. The Warner Bros. thriller has now crossed $US100 million worldwide at theatres.

9. James Gandolfini’s “Enough Said” continues its strong run at theatres with another $US1.6 million. The Fox Searchlight film moved down two spots in its sixth week at theatres. It has earned a domestic total of $US13 million.

8. Oscar-buzzed about “12 Years a Slave” saw a huge bump this weekend after expanding into more L.A. and New York theatres. Now in 123 theatres, the film made $US2.2 million in its second weekend. The movie, starring Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, and Benedict Cumberbatch will have its wide release next weekend going up against the likes of “Ender’s Game.”

7. Arnold and Sylvester’s “Escape Plan” drops three spots with $US4.3 million in week two. The film is performing much better overseas making 61% of its $US45.5 million total abroad.

6. The remake of Stephen King’s novel “Carrie” fell three spot with $US5.9 million. In two weeks, the film still hasn’t made back the estimated $US30 million it cost to bring the new version with Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore to life.

5. Still holding steady is Sony Pictures’ “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” sequel earning $US5.9 million in week five. Expect “Cloudy’s” reign to come to a halt next weekend when DreamWorks Animation releases “Free Bird.”

4. Despite a cast that echoed that of “12 Years a Slave,” “The Counselor” bombed at theatres this weekend earning $US8 million. The Ridley Scott film suffered from an onslaught of negative reviews and marketing that never really picked up off the ground. The Fox film cost an estimated $US25 million to make.

3. Another Oscar contender, “Captain Phillips” continues to do well at theatres with another $US11.8 million. The Tom Hanks’ movie based on the Somali pirate attack will hit the $US100 million mark worldwide this week.

2. “Gravity” couldn’t lead the box office for a fourth weekend in a row; however, it did have another huge $US20.3 million weekend. The Sandra Bullock and George Clooney film from Alfonso Cuarón has made more than $US364 million worldwide with about $US200 million of that coming from domestic earnings.

1. It’s been a while since we’ve had a “Jackass” movie. With a monster $US32 million opening, “Bad Grandpa” was what the younger demo wanted to see. Though that’s not more than “Jackass 3-D” figures ($50.4 million), the movie made more opening weekend than the original two films.

