Arsenal got off to a dream start in their Champions League group stage game against Marseille today.

After just 29 seconds, Jack Wilshere took a long pass on the right edge of the box, cut inside, and fired a shot into the upper left hand corner.

Great individual skill here (via @squawka):

Another angle from r/soccer:

