Jack White Furious New "James Bond" Theme Song Debuted In Coke Ad

When Jack White and Alicia Keys much-hyped James Bond theme, “Another Way to Die,” appeared in an ad for Coke Zero Zero 7 (get it?), most people just thought it was an unconventional way to premiere the single.



But it seems Jack White wasn’t informed about the decision to use the song in a TV commercial, and he’s not too happy about it.

NME: Jack White has distanced himself from a new TV advert for Coca Cola which uses his new James Bond song, ‘Another Way To Die’.

The song, a duet with Alicia Keys, will appear as the theme song for the forthcoming Bond film, ‘Quantum Of Solace’.

Jack White’s song is soundtracking an advert for the drink Coke Zero, which Coca Cola have re-branded Coke Zero Zero 7 to tie in with the film.

However, White‘s management have issued a statement distancing The White Stripes and Raconteurs man from the advert, claiming that it was not his decision to licence the song for use in the promo.

“Jack White was commissioned by Sony Pictures to write a theme song for the James Bond film ‘Quantum Of Solace’, not for Coca Cola,” read the statement. “Any other use of the song is based on decisions made by others, not by Jack White.”

“We are disappointed that you first heard the song in a co-promotion for Coke Zero, rather than in its entirety.”

