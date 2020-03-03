Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric who grew the company's stock price by 4,000%, has died at the age of 84

Welch WayJack Welch.

Jack Welch, an influential American businessman and former CEO of General Electric, has died at the age of 84.

Brian Snyder/Getty ImagesJack Welch.

Jack was the CEO of General Electric between 1981 and 2001.

Mike Simons / Getty ImagesGeneral Electric was founded in 1892.

Under his leadership, the company’s revenue grew from $US25 billion to $US130 billion, its income from $US1.5 billion to $US15 billion, and its market capitalisation from $US14 billion to $US400 billion.

REUTERSJack Welch, former CEO of General Electric.

In 1999, Fortune named Welch the “Manager of the Century,” both for his work making GE among the world’s most valuable companies and for his influence as a managerial thinker.

AP ImagesJack Welch, centre, chairman and CEO of General Electric, laughs during a visit to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1996.

Jack approached business with a “fix, close or sell” attitude and managed almost 1,000 deals during his time as CEO.

Richard Drew/AP ImagesJack Welch at the 100th anniversary of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 1996. GE was the only company remaining from the original Dow Jones listing.

Despite his transformative impact on GE’s value, Welch fired over 100,000 people during his first five years as CEO, earning him the nickname of “Neutron Jack,” which he despised.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for LinkedInJack Welch.

His differentiation system, also known as “rank and yank,” created a competitive internal corporate structure, with the top 20% of managers receiving benefits and the bottom 10% getting fired.

Elise Amendola/AP ImagesJack Welch addressing students at MIT.

Jack transformed his personal wealth as well. When he first began working at GE in 1960 as a chemical engineer, he made $US10,500 a year, and by the time he left the company in 2001, he was making $US16 million a year.

Mike Blake/ReutersGeneral Electric.

Jack received a $US417 million severance package when he retired, which is one of the largest that any American CEO has ever received.

Richard Drew/APJack Welch.

Shortly after his retirement, Jack and his then wife, Jane, underwent a contentious divorce. Their legal battle revealed both an affair Jack had with Suzy Wetlaufer, who he later married in 2004, and lavish perks GE had been giving the retired executive.

Michael Dwyer/REUTERSJack and Suzy Welch after their marriage ceremony in Boston, 2004. The couple met in 2001 when Suzy was writing a story about him for the Harvard Business Review.

In the following years, Jack wrote multiple books, taught as a visiting professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, and often appeared on TV as a business commentator.

CNBCJack Welch on CNBC.

Suzy Welch, his wife at the time of his death, called Jack a “leader, business icon, management genius,” and a “lifeforce made of love,” in a statement to CNBC after his passing.

APJack Welch and his wife, Suzy Welch.

