Jack Welch Rips HP's Board: "They End Up Blowing Up The CEOs"

For some reason, Jack Welch, the man who destroyed GE, decided to take out a bazooka and aim it at HP’s board.From the WSJ:



“The Hewlett-Packard board has committed sins over the last 10 years,” said Mr. Welch. “They have not done one of the primary jobs of a board, which is to prepare the next generation of leadership.”

Leadership development, Mr. Welch contended, “was very low on the priority of leadership at that company.”

…Mr. Welch said a board’s job is to pick CEOs, help them shape strategy, make them feel good about themselves, and, if the CEO isn’t doing a good job, to “get them the hell out of there.”

“This crowd [at H-P] doesn’t seem to do any of that,” said Mr. Welch. “They end up blowing up the CEO’s and don’t have anyone else in mind to come in. Where the hell was the leadership development? Who are these board members?”

