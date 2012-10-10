Jack Welch Abruptly Quits Writing For Fortune After It Slammed His Jobs Report Conspiracy

Fox News



Fortune announced today that former GE CEO Jack Welch had decided to quit contributing to the publication after it was critical of his pot-stirring jobs report conspiracy tweet. From Fortune‘s Stephen Gandel:

Jack Welch has left our building, metaphorically that is.

Welch said he will no longer contribute to Fortune following critical coverage of the former CEO of General Electric, saying he would get better “traction” elsewhere. On Friday, Welch suggested that the Obama administration, calling them “these Chicago guys,” had manipulated the monthly jobs report in order to make the economy look better than it actually is just weeks before the election. Welch has been battered by criticism since making the suggestion on Twitter.

This story, headlined “Obama trounces Welch’s jobs record” and noting that GE lost 100,000 jobs with Welch as CEO, might have been the tipping point. Welch sent an email to Fortune afterward announcing he would no longer contribute.

Welch faced roundabout criticism after he suggested that President Barack Obama’s campaign “changed” the jobs numbers because they “can’t debate” in a tweet immediately after the Bureau of labour Statistics announced that the unemployment rate had fallen to 7.8 per cent. He defended his tweet no less than three other times during the day on Friday.

