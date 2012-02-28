JACK WELCH: 'If You Have A Reputation As A Big, Stiff Bureaucracy, You're Stuck'

Photo: AP

There are tons of talented people out there for companies to fast track up the corporate hierarchy—it’s just a matter of finding them, and giving them a shot.Jack Welch, the former CEO of GE, and his wife Suzy recently sat down for an interview with Reuters to talk about their column about finding the big stars in companies.



The Welches say there’s plenty of talent around in your company, but you’ll never know until you give your stars a shot to prove what they can do.

Here’s what Jack had to say in the interview:

“If you’ve got somebody that’s smart as hell, that can energize a crowd, and people like to follow, take a swing. Reach down in and give him an assignment. One of the jobs of a manager is to instill confidence, pump confidence into your people. And when you’ve got somebody who’s raring to go and you can smell it and feel it, give ’em that shot.”

And so, how do corporate giants attract this kind of talent? It’s about reputation. Once you identify workers with these qualities, and give them that opportunity to grow, you’re going to have other ambitious, driven folks knocking at the door.

“It’s the challenge of a Fortune 500 company to not lose them—to excite them, to give them an opportunity. And that’s why we know that once you create that ambiance, and once you make that happen, you get an atmosphere where you become a magnet for those sorts of people. If you have a reputation as a big, stiff bureaucracy, you’re stuck.“

NOW SEE: 9 Surefire Ways To Destroy Employee Morale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.