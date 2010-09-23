Jack Welch Goes Over All The Reasons He Can't Stand Obama

Photo: www.jwmi.com

Jack Welch is co-hosting CNBC this morning and acting grouchy as ever.First he grilled Elizabeth Warren:



–“Do you think credit will be easier to get or tighter?

–“It will be more honest.”

–“More easier or harder?”

–“I think that’s the wrong question.”

–“Oh I get it.”

Now he’s going over the Obama intimidation regime. Welch says the President has gone through industry by industry making enemies:

“Obama started right out of the barrel with the travel industry and the perk and Las Vegas… And then he went on to the auto bailout when the bondholders were smashed and called speculators… And it was all run for the union.”

“Get down to the oil industry and the BP disaster, it was an accident. They didn’t want to do this.”

“The insurance industry gets killed in all this health care debate, and then [the administration] comes out and asks who is raising rates.”

