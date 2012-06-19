Jack Welch For Car Czar?

Predictably, the former GE boss is being talked about as a possible Car Czar:



From this morning’s Meet The Press, via Politico:

MR. BROKAW: It’s pretty clear the democrats are going to try to get them a bridge loan to get through the short term, but it’s the large term that is the larger question here. A number of people—Paul Ingrassia is a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter from the Wall Street Journal has said we ought to have a government-structured bankruptcy and maybe even an automobile czar of some kind. One name that has come up is Jack Welch, the former CEO of GE, the parent company of NBC. Does that kind of plan have any appeal for you?

PRESIDENT-ELECT OBAMA: Well, there are a lot of discussions taking place right now between members of Congress, the Bush Administration. I’ve had my team have conversations with these folks to see how can you keep the auto makers’ feet to the fire in making the changes that are necessary…

Surely Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli, whom Welch passed over when selecting his successor at GE, would be thrilled by this choice.

See also:

The Top Four Problems With A Car Czar

Why A Car Czar Won’t Help Anything

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.