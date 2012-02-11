JACK WELCH: Facebook Is Going To Have 'A Hell Of A Time' Dealing With Millionaire Employees

Photo: AP

Former GE CEO Jack Welch told Reuters that Facebook is going to struggle after its IPO dealing with employees who suddenly “have” millions of dollars in their bank accounts versus those who “have not.””Internally they’re going to have a hell of a time. There’s going to be a class of haves – those who there early – and those are have nots.”



“They’ve gotta outline their purpose and vision more clearly then they ever have. They’ve got to make a higher purpose for these employees. “

Facebook shares are probably going to begin trading in late May.

Reports suggest its valuation will be between $75 billion and $100 billion. Private market investors have already bid the valuation up to $102 billion.

When that happens, the IPO will create over 1,000 millionaires in a moment.

