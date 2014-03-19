World Cup Voter Accused Of Taking $US2 Million From Qatar Was Once Caught On Tape Talking About Bribes

Jack Warner, the ex-FIFA vice president who was reportedly paid $US2 million by a Qatari firm shortly after the country won the vote to host the 2022 World Cup, has a history of bribery allegations.

Warner was suspended by FIFA’s ethics committee in 2011 after being caught on tape seemingly urging fellow Caribbean soccer officials to take $US40,000 cash “gifts” from a Qatari candidate for FIFA’s presidency. He later resigned.

The Telegraph obtained a copy of the tape, which came from a May 2011 closed-door meeting. It shows Warner informing Caribbean Football Union officials that they’re going to receive gifts from FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed Bin Hammam — who was later banned from FIFA for life for bribery.

Warner says the $US40,000 should be used on soccer development.

He disparaged anyone who would reject the bribe on ethical grounds:

“I know there are some people here who believe they are more pious than thou. If you are pious open a church friends, but the fact is that our business is our business.” (…) “If there is anybody here who has a conscience and wishes to send back the money, I am willing to take it and give it back to him at any moment. Or conversely, if you believe you don’t want it, then give it to somebody else who you think is in need. … Give it to Trinidad and Tobago, give it to Anguilla, give it to Barbados, if you don’t want it … give it to BVI. But don’t go and talk of it outside and believe that you are pious and you are holy and you are better than anybody else. And I want to make that very clear.”

Here’s a clip from the tape.

Watch the full video at the Telegraph >

