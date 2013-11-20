This Guy Stalks Strangers On Social Media And Confronts Them In The Street With Everything He Knows About Them

Imagine being approached on the street by a random stranger who knew your name along with a bunch of other personal information about you.

Creepy, right?

If you geo-tag your tweets, Instagram pics, or public Facebook posts, that could very well happen to you.

So proves Comedian Jack Vale, who decided to search through Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms for posts tagged near his location. He stalked the posters’ feeds, called them out in the street, and started spouting information that he had learned about them — while filming the hilariously weird interactions, of course.

“I wanted to see how easy it would be to get personal information from complete strangers,” he says at the start of the video. “And, while I’m at it, of course, freak them out a little bit.”

The results are priceless and may make you think twice about that geo-tag.

Hat-tip to Eli Langer who tweeted this video:

