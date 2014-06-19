Democrat Running To Replace Cantor Claims He Has Raised $US100K Since Cantor's Stunning Loss

Democratic congressional candidate Jack Trammell, the professor, novelist, and vampire enthusiast who was thrust into the national spotlight after House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s stunning primary loss, claims he’s raised $US100,000 in just one week.

“One week ago last night the breaking news was about Eric Cantor losing his Congressional seat to a Tea Party activist in a huge primary upset. Last night the campaign to turn Cantor’s seat blue broke a huge milestone. In just one week the Democrat running to replace Eric Cantor raised $US100,000!” a fundraising email from Trammell’s campaign declared Wednesday.

Trammell nevertheless faces an uphill battle to victory against Republican Dave Brat, who shocked the country’s political scene last Tuesday with an upset primary win over Cantor few observers saw coming. The district has a strong Republican bent: In the 2012 presidential election, Mitt Romney carried it with 57% of the vote despite losing Virginia statewide.

But Democrats are hoping Brat’s outspoken conservatism will give them an opening — as long as Trammell is well-funded.

“Good Democrats around the country have recognised this opportunity to turn a key Congressional seat blue,” the Trammell email continued. “The Tea Party handed Democrats a gift by defeating Eric Cantor in the primary and we can’t waste that opportunity by not fully funding this race.”

