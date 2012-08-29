A 19-Year-Old American With An Awesome Name Is On The Verge Of Stardom At The US Open

Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Jack Sock; get to know the name.He’s a 19-year-old, and at a time when U.S. tennis desperately needs an elite-level player, he has been given the burdensome title of The Next Great American Star.



Yesterday, he upset 22nd-ranked Florian Mayer in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Here’s a brief FAQ that will get you all caught up on him.

Give me the basics.

He’s 19 years old, from Nebraska. Slender-but-not-skinny guy at 6’1″ and 180 pounds.

Is he really any good?

On the one hand, he’s ranked 243rd in the world and has won four measly singles matches this year.

But on the other hand, he won the U.S. Open junior boys title in 2010. He won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title last year. And he just beat the 22nd-ranked player in the world.

There’s also a mythical rumour that he never lost a match in high school, according to the NY Times.

So yes, he’s got talent.

What’s his style?

Roddick-ian. He has a top-level serve and solid forehand right now. Tennis nerds say he needs to fill out the rest of his game before he makes “the leap.”

So he is just going to get smashed in his next match and this will all be over with?

Maybe not. By upsetting Mayer, he gets to play Flavio Cipolla, who is only ranked 87th in the world. They play Thursday.

What is his favourite TV show?

Suits.

Can’t wait for the new episode of Suits in an hour # obsessed — Jack Sock (@JackSock) August 10, 2012

Where does he train?

He has spent time in Vegas with legendary tennis fitness trainer Gil Reyes — who famously whipped Andre Agassi into shape (that’s Gil on the right):

Photo: @JackSock

