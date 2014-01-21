Exclusive: Keira Knightley Gets Kidnapped In Intense New 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit' Clip

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” debuted over the weekend to $17.2 million.

The Tom Clancy adaptation follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) as he attempts to prevent a financial terrorist plot to take down the U.S. economy.

This is the fifth time the Jack Ryan series has been brought to the big screen.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, Paramount shared an exclusive 30 second clip from the movie with us. Check it out below:

