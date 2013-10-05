The First Trailer For Tom Clancy's Next Thriller Movie 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit'

A day after the poster reveal for the reboot to Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” film series, Paramount has released the first trailer for the film.

This time around Chris Pine (“Star Trek” Into Darkness”) steps into the role of CIA analyst Jack Ryan.

The film will be the fifth in the Jack Ryan series from director Kenneth Branagh (“Valkyrie”).

However, this time, the film will not be based off any singular novel. Rather, original story based on Clancy’s popular character was written.

From the trailer, it looks like Paramount is aiming for this to be its next “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Kevin Costner and Keira Knightley also star.

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” comes to theatres December 25.

