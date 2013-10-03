Here's The Poster For Tom Clancy's Next Movie 'Jack Ryan'

Paramount has released the first poster for Tom Clancy’s next film adaptation “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.”

The best-selling author passed away Tuesday evening at age 66. Publishers Weekly first reported the news.

Unlike previous adaptations, “The Hunt for Red October” and “Patriot Games,” this film will be titled after his popular fictional character, Jack Ryan.

Chris Pine will star as Ryan, a CIA analyst, alongside Keira Knightley and Kevin Costner.

Here’s the plot synopsis via IMDB:

“Jack Ryan, as a young covert CIA analyst, uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy with a terrorist attack.”

“Shadow Recruit” comes to theatres December 25.

Here are a few other photos Paramount has released from the film:

An earlier version of this story had the film titled as “Shadow One” an earlier working title for the film.

