‘Jack Reacher’ author is happy the new series cast a taller actor after Tom Cruise criticism

“Jack Reacher” author Lee Child discussed criticism of Tom Cruise’s casting in the film adaptations.

Child said he believes Tom Cruise’s size was incompatible with the idea fans had of Jack Reacher.

“Reacher has got to scare people,” he said.

Lee Child, the author of the “Jack Reacher” book series, has praised the re-casting of his titular character in an upcoming TV series after the criticism some fans had over the casting of Tom Cruise in the film adaptations.

The American actor Alan Ritchson — who is 6’2″ according to his official IMDb page — portrays Jack Reacher in the new TV adaptation titled “Reacher,” which is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Cruise played the fictional military officer from Child’s book series in two films in 2012 and 2016. A large contingent of Jack Reacher book fans, however, pushed back against Cruise’s casting because they didn’t believe he was physically correct for the role.

In the books, Reacher is described as “extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged.” Reacher’s hands are also described as “Thanksgiving turkeys.” However, Cruise’s relatively smaller stature of 5’7″ is well documented.

“There was criticism from the book fans because they had built up a very clear image of what Reacher should look like,” Child told the British tabloid Metro.

“I think that the size thing is important to certain parts of the narrative. Reacher has got to scare people and you can do that so much easier with one glance of this huge animal rather than a normal-sized actor.”

The 63-year-old author continued to say that he found it “interesting” how “non-book fans” enjoyed the “Jack Reacher” film adaptations because they were “convinced by Cruise.” When it came to adapting his novels for television, however, Child, who is also a producer on the TV adaptation, said it was very important that any actor who portrayed Reacher could “carry the weight throughout eight episodes.”

“It just became a different proposition and I guess the opportunity of thinking alright, we can get a much bigger guy so the book fans are going to be happy, but we’re also focusing on the non-book readers,” he said.

“What do they need? They need just great entertainment, they don’t have the reference already, and so we also had to satisfy them.”

This isn’t the first time that Child has discussed the backlash against Cruise’s casting. “I want all those readers who were upset about Tom Cruise to help me out — participate in choosing the right actor for the TV series,” he told BBC Radio Manchester in 2018. “We’re rebooting and starting over and we’re going to try and find the perfect guy.”

In a tweet, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — who is 6’5″ — previously revealed that he auditioned for the role of Reacher before Tom Cruise landed it.