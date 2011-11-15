The President Of Jerry Sandusky's Second Mile Charity Has Resigned

Leah Goldman
Dr. Jack Raykovitz

Dr. Jack Raykovitz, who has been the president of Jerry Sandusky’s Second Mile Charity for 28 years, has resigned, according to the AP.

The vice-chairman, David Woodle will take over the operations of the charity for now, and the Second Mile will be launching a full investigation of its internal activities.

In a statement from the Second Mile, the board of directors said both Raykovitz and the board decided this was best for the organisation.

