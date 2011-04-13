New Details About The Professor Who Brought Strippers To A Business School Lecture

New details have emerged about the LaSalle professor who got caught receiving a lap dance at an extra credit lecture on business ethics.



If you recall, Professor Jack Rappaport told students he would hold a lecture on “the application of Platonic and Hegelian ethics to business”** after hours one evening last month.

He told them the lecture would count towards extra credit, and apparently, worth the $150 he charged the students to attend (they will receive a refund).

He also mentioned casually that there would be strippers there, but none of the students took him seriously – “I thought he was joking, really. I never thought it was actually going to happen,” senior Frazier Smith told ABC News.

And why would they? An online review from Ratemyprofessor.com says Rappaport is an “Extremely strange man. Loves gambling, horse racing, and strip joints. Talks about all of the above all the time.”***

But then 30 students showed up to the lecture.

Women dressed in bikinis or miniskirts were on hand from the start of the session, according to Philly.com.

Later, one of them was – “I don’t know, just kind of laying on top of him. Not laying on top of him but straddling him. It was like a lap dance you could say,” – according to sophomore Brad Bernardino, who spoke to ABC News.

Sometime during the straddle, Business School Dean Paul Brazina passed by. Needless to say, there was no happy ending.

** We’re currently looking into how Platonic and Hegelian ethics apply to business ethics. We’ll get back to you.

*** Other review from Rate my Professor say:

— “Kind of smells”

— “Somehow, I received a B in the class despite having no idea what I was doing on the last test. Did I mention I was the only female blonde in the class?”

— “Tests are open note/book”

— “Smart dude whos preoccupation with gambling ratios and probabilities will serve you well. i spent a whole semestar researching horse racing probabilities..can you say “easy A!”

— “EASIEST TEACHER IN BUSINESS SCHOOL”

