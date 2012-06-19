Jack Osbourne Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis At Age 26—Here's Today's Buzz

- ShutterstockJack Osbourne, 26, reveals he has Multiple Sclerosis—and learned about his diagnosis just two weeks after his daughter was born. “I was just angry and frustrated and kept thinking, ‘Why now?'” the former MTV reality star tells People magazine. “I’ve got a family and that’s what’s supposed to be the most important thing.”
- Radiohead’s drum tech died Saturday after a concert stage collapsed in Toronto. Says the band of the tragedy, “We have all been shattered by the loss of Scott Johnson, our friend and colleague. He was a lovely man, always positive, supportive and funny; a highly skilled and valued member of our great road crew.
- After the departure of Margaret Brennan in April, Bloomberg News will shake up their TV lineup. The new programming schedule debuts today.
- As of today, the New York Post will bump its weekday newsstand price from 75 cents to a dollar. The Saturday newsstand price will increase to $1.25, while the Sunday edition jumps to $1.50.
- MTV star Rob Dyrdek has a new gig—heading a frozen burrito company called Loud Mouth Burritos, which is marketed towards stoners. The burritos, which are currently being sold at several 24-hour Kum and Go and Maverik convenience stores, only have 420 (get it?) calories each.
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to display PDA in Paris.
- In between rehearsals for the MuchMusic Awards in Canada this weekend, Justin Bieber rented a helicopter to take girlfriend Selena Gomez on a ride over the falls and to Stratford, Ontario, which is home to North America’s largest classical repertory theatre.
