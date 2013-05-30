Jack Nicklaus Has The Smartest Take On The Tiger Woods-Sergio Garcia Spat

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus was asked about the feud between Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia at the Memorial today.



He his response (via CBS Sports):

“The Sergio-Tiger thing is stupid.”

Perfect.

From the very beginning, the Tiger-Sergio war has been petty. It all started in 2000 when Tiger reportedly got furious at Sergio for celebrating like a maniac when he beat him in a made-for-TV event.

Through the years they’ve taken jabs at each other in the press, and it boiled over earlier this month in a silly controversy about Tiger distracting Sergio by pulling a club out of his bag during his backswing.

Tiger responded to Sergio’s accusation by saying, “Not really surprising that he’s complaining about something.”

Sergio first responded by saying that Tiger has been lying to the media for 15 years. Then he took the feud to an ugly place when he made a fried chicken joke that he has since apologized for.

It’s a melodramatic feud based on nebulous qualms, with neither guy willing to let the other have the last word.

It is, as Nicklaus said, stupid. And today, Tiger put it to bed by saying, “It’s already done with. It’s time to move on.”

