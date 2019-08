The legend Jack Nicklaus, at age 75, showed why he’s the greatest of all time, draining a hole-in-one at the Masters Par 3 contest at Augusta National on Wednesday.

Bang!

Here it is sped up:





NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.